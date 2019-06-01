be kind

New Jersey teen holds bake sale to send brother's team to Cooperstown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young woman in New Jersey is helping to make sure her brother and his baseball team make it to Cooperstown.

Sadhika and her friends from her Language School in North Edison held a bake sale.

They raised hundreds of dollars and donated the money to her brother's baseball team.

The team is raising money to go to Cooperstown to participate in a tournament.

Sadhika says she loves to bake, loves watching cooking shows and wanted to help out.

