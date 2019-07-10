be kind

Teenage musician from New Jersey donates time and talents to help others

By Eyewitness News
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenage musician from New Jersey has been doing his part to help others by making music for good causes.

Over the last four years, 17-year-old Jason Colombini from Elmwood Park has been donating his musical talents to various organizations and fundraising events.

The events Colombini has helped with include ROCKNRECOVERY, which raises money for stroke awareness, Night to Shine, which provides people with physical and mental disabilities an opportunity to go to a prom, and Batstock, which raises funds to help with the survival of bats.

To learn more about Jason, CLICK HERE.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelmwood parkbergen countyabc7nyact of kindnessmusicbe kindfundraisercharities
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
LI students create plan to solve problem of unkindness
School on Long Island holds 'Choose Kindness Week'
Bronx students learn kindness through ballroom dancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in NYC
21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Suspect arrested in burning of pride flag outside Harlem gay bar
Reward offered for safe return of missing Seeing Eye puppy in NJ
Show More
NJ family still haunted by teen's fatal shooting in 2012
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Man killed when fast-moving fire burns through NJ home
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
More TOP STORIES News