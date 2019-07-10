Teenage musician from New Jersey donates time and talents to help others

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenage musician from New Jersey has been doing his part to help others by making music for good causes.
Over the last four years, 17-year-old Jason Colombini from Elmwood Park has been donating his musical talents to various organizations and fundraising events.
The events Colombini has helped with include ROCKNRECOVERY, which raises money for stroke awareness, Night to Shine, which provides people with physical and mental disabilities an opportunity to go to a prom, and Batstock, which raises funds to help with the survival of bats.
