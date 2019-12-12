be kind

Be Kind: Volunteer group donates gift-filled shoe boxes to New York homeless women

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One volunteer group is helping those less fortunate this holiday season in a special and unique way.

The Shoebox Project is collecting donations in shoe boxes for women who are homeless.

They are asking people to fill a shoe box with about $50 worth of gifts that women might enjoy, such as lotions, clothing and small luxury items.

The Shoebox Project has many locations across the United States, including New York City.

The NYC Chapter of The Shoebox Project began in 2015. In its first Holiday Drive it delivered 286 shoe boxes and by 2018 it grew to over 1,500 donations.

To find out more information about how to donate, click here.

The deadline is Friday, December 13th.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkholidayhomelesschristmasvolunteerismdonationsbe kindwomen
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Holiday mystery: Why do letters to Santa arrive at NYC apartment?
Be Kind: Police paying kids' lunch debt sparks other acts of kindness
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Be Kind: Suffern police department pays off school kids' lunch debt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
Jersey City shooting: Device found in U-Haul was operable pipe bomb
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
NJ shooting suspects believed to be followers of anti-Semitic group: Sources
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
NJ crime data shows increase in Jersey City hate crimes
AccuWeather: Another cold one
Show More
18-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in Manhattan park
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Transit President furious after snow and ice cause 7 train delays
Soldier to face court-martial in crash that killed West Point cadet
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
More TOP STORIES News