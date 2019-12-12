Be Kind: Volunteer group donates gift-filled shoe boxes to New York homeless women

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One volunteer group is helping those less fortunate this holiday season in a special and unique way.
The Shoebox Project is collecting donations in shoe boxes for women who are homeless.
They are asking people to fill a shoe box with about $50 worth of gifts that women might enjoy, such as lotions, clothing and small luxury items.
The Shoebox Project has many locations across the United States, including New York City.
The NYC Chapter of The Shoebox Project began in 2015. In its first Holiday Drive it delivered 286 shoe boxes and by 2018 it grew to over 1,500 donations.
To find out more information about how to donate, click here.
The deadline is Friday, December 13th.
