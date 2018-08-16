SOCIETY

It's back in the water at Seaside Heights after swimming ban lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has details on the beach closure in effect Thursday at ocean-side beaches in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Beachgoers at one popular Jersey shore destination are allowed back in the water Thursday afternoon after poor water quality prompted a ban on swimming.

For the first time in more than two decades, there was no swimming at any ocean beach in Seaside Heights.

The swimming ban, which was in effect at all of Seaside Heights' ocean beaches but not the bay beaches, was lifted around 2 p.m.

The beaches themselves remained open.

"We just cannot allow people in the water," Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz said in an earlier statement. "So you can come, enjoy the beach and the classic American boardwalk. And, as a thank you to everyone who comes during the closure, the beaches are free and they will be given a coupon for free beach admission on another day this season."

Experts said the poor water quality could be due to this week's heavy rains and/or the rising population of bait fish in the ocean.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjersey shorebeachesSeaside HeightsOcean County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Community-based borough jails proposed to replace Rikers
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
NYPD surprises sick boy with cast of superheroes
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Workers rescued after getting stuck 39 floors up at UN
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Show More
3 arrests after nearly 80 overdoses at Connecticut park
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Man arrested in string of caught-on-camera burglaries
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
More News