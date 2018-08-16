Beachgoers at one popular Jersey shore destination are allowed back in the water Thursday afternoon after poor water quality prompted a ban on swimming.For the first time in more than two decades, there was no swimming at any ocean beach in Seaside Heights.The swimming ban, which was in effect at all of Seaside Heights' ocean beaches but not the bay beaches, was lifted around 2 p.m.The beaches themselves remained open."We just cannot allow people in the water," Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz said in an earlier statement. "So you can come, enjoy the beach and the classic American boardwalk. And, as a thank you to everyone who comes during the closure, the beaches are free and they will be given a coupon for free beach admission on another day this season."Experts said the poor water quality could be due to this week's heavy rains and/or the rising population of bait fish in the ocean.----------