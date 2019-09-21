Beachgoers savoring last official weekend of summer

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Many are trying to squeeze in some time on the shores as summer comes to an end."I'm sad to see it go - I miss being out on the beach," said Mike Dowd from Brooklyn.As summer-like temperatures return this weekend, many are expected back to the beach. But there is someone who won't be there - lifeguards, who ended their duty on Labor Day Weekend.New York City Parks says they will be patrolling the beaches to warn people not to enter the water.Some parents say they are not taking any chances with the waves."I don't want to, I don't want to - I think they're too big," said Stella Aherne.This year, four people drowned in waters off Queens over the summer, including a man and a woman back in June in Far Rockaway.Surfers say some of the waves are more than 10 feet tall, and they have advice for those coming out to the beach this weekend."Definitely know your limits. I would go to the 60th, it's a lot smaller," said Domingo Martinez.Even expert surfers like Martinez know there is no match to force of nature, no matter the experience."We watch out for each other, we train a lot," he said.They keep a close eye and use common sense to stay safe.----------