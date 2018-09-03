SOCIETY

Beachgoers welcome sun for unofficial end of summer at Jersey Shore, Long Island

JERSEY SHORE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Summer comes to its unofficial end on Labor Day, and thousands hit area beaches and boardwalks Monday to celebrate with one last day of fun in the sun.

And that sun was a welcome addition after the holiday weekend got off to a shaky start, weather wise.

Even though it stayed mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday, it wasn't exactly the ideal way many business owners hoped to cap off the season.

At the Jersey Shore, many traded in sunscreen for sweatshirts. But the bad beach days gave way to gorgeous nights on the boards, where revelers enjoyed rides, food, fun -- and a slight breeze.

Still, a hot and humid Monday sent beachgoers flocking to the shore for one last gasp of the season before all the kids head back to school.

Elsewhere, Rutherford held its 43rd Annual Rutherford Labor Day Street Fair, New Jersey's oldest and largest one-day street fair.

The event features traditional street vendors, food trucks, an antique fair and a costume character musical revue.

