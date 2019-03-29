LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students at Linden High School in New Jersey are battling it out and being kind at the same time.
They are raising money through Tuesday to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The entire school is taking part and the winning class will be announced next week.
The competition is part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student series.
For more information visit: http://bit.ly/LHSfightsbloodcancer
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
#BeKind - Linden HS raising money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
BE KIND
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News