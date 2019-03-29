be kind

#BeKind: Linden High School raising money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

EMBED <>More Videos

They students are raising money to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

By Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students at Linden High School in New Jersey are battling it out and being kind at the same time.

They are raising money through Tuesday to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The entire school is taking part, and the winning class will be announced next week.

The competition is part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student series.

For more information visit: http://bit.ly/LHSfightsbloodcancer

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylindencharityleukemiabe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at NJ skate park
Midtown synagogue offers prayer space to Islamic society after fire
NJ pizza shop owner starts program to provide free meals for veterans
Be Kind: Mom planks to raise money for mental health awareness
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot near LI park
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Murder victim ran for his life; police search for gang members
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Pet zebra escapes home, is fatally shot by its owner
Ducati, high-end watches among items stolen in NYC burglary spree
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Show More
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Elderly man punched in face on Bronx sidewalk
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
Plastic bag ban, congestion pricing expected in NY budget
More TOP STORIES News