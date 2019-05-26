Society

Westfield High School principal to be posthumously honored at Memorial Day parade

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved New Jersey principal who died last month will be honored during Westfield's Memorial Day parade.

The town will posthumously name Derrick Nelson as the parade's grand marshal.

Nelson, the principal of Westfield High School, passed away at the age of 44.

He died from surgery complications after he decided to donate bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

Nelson served as an officer in the US Army Reserve for more than 20 years and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

He earned his doctorate in education administration from Seton Hall University.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestfieldunion countyeducationprincipal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, husband hurt in stabbing in Brooklyn home
Woman shot by police in Queens facing charges
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons remains suspended
Woman charged with DWI in LI crash that seriously injured girl
AccuWeather: Summery Sunday
Body found in Massapequa Preserve believed linked to MS-13
Show More
Police arrest alleged drunk boater who crashed near LI marina
Texas baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Mayor says 2 dead after tornado roars through town in Oklahoma
Police: Man who took pictures of girl at Jones Beach arrested
This travel hack will change how you travel with jeans
More TOP STORIES News