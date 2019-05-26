Society

Westfield High School principal to be posthumously honored at Memorial Day parade

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved New Jersey principal who died last month will be honored during Westfield's Memorial Day parade.

The town will posthumously name Derrick Nelson as the parade's grand marshal.

Nelson, the principal of Westfield High School, passed away at the age of 44.

He died from surgery complications after he decided to donate bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

Nelson served as an officer in the US Army Reserve for more than 20 years and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

He earned his doctorate in education administration from Seton Hall University.

