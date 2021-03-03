Society

Beloved WWII veteran from Long Island celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

By Eyewitness News
EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- A special drive-by celebration was held on Long Island Monday for a beloved World War II veteran who turned 100.

Family, friends, first responders and members of the Nassau County Police Department took part in the East Meadow car parade to honor Frank Loglisci.

The war veteran served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946 on two different destroyers.

During his time aboard the U.S.S. Caldwell, Loglisci saw heavy action during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, which is considered to have been the largest naval battle of WWII.

After seeing the parade, Loglisci says he was shocked.

He says he credits his parents and family for his longevity.

