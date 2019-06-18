Society

Central Park's Belvedere Castle set to reopen after 16-month restoration project

By
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The beloved Belvedere Castle is set to reopen in Central Park following a 16-month renovation project.

The restoration project began February 26, 2018, and addressed drainage, waterproofing and climate control systems.

The site will reopen on Friday, June 28, but Eyewitness News got a preview of the upgraded castle on Tuesday.

The Belvedere has offered some of the most sweeping vistas of Central Park from its terraces and castle for more than a century, and approximately one million visitors enjoy its views each year.

The renovation included:
--Restoring the interior and exterior masonry
--Restoring the existing historic structure
--Expanding and modernizing mechanical systems and supporting utilities, including installation of a geothermal heating system
--Replacing existing windows and doors, upgrading interior and exterior lighting, and repairing and replacing interior floors and ceilings
--Restoring the wood pavilions on the main plaza and upper terraces, and recreating a wood tower that was originally part of the large pavilion at the northwest corner

There is still work underway, but the major renovation projects are completed.

The Belvedere (Italian for "beautiful view") sits atop a rocky outcropping and is known for its beautiful views of the park.

Calvert Vaux, co-designer of Central Park, conceived the castle in 1869, and it was last renovated in 1983.

The official weather observations for Central Park are taken at Belvedere Castle, and that equipment was not affected by the restoration.

A future phase of the project will include providing a more accessible route to the Belvedere, which is one of the most visited destinations in the park.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycentral parkmanhattannew york cityconstructioncentral park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on subway
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warning
27 alleged gang members charged in bust of NJ drug operation
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Show More
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Pretrial hearings underway in fatal Bronx school stabbing
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day
NY okays driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News