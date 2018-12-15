Better watch out! SantaCon heads to Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Better watch out!
A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.
In response, New Jersey Transit is banning all beverages, even closed, on trains, buses and light rail. The ban will remain in place through Sunday morning.
No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles on Sat. Dec. 15th & during the early morning hours of Sun. Dec. 16th for the annual Hoboken SantaCon event. This policy will be strictly enforced. pic.twitter.com/Ar7elTWDAW— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 10, 2018
The bar crawl starts at 10 a.m.
