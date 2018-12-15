SANTACON

Better watch out! SantaCon heads to Hoboken

EMBED </>More Videos

Better watch out! A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Better watch out!

A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.

In response, New Jersey Transit is banning all beverages, even closed, on trains, buses and light rail. The ban will remain in place through Sunday morning.


The bar crawl starts at 10 a.m.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysantaconHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTACON
Alcohol banned on trains ahead of SantaCon
Authorities: Officers spit on, assaulted during SantaCon
17 arrested, including cop-punching woman, during SantaCon
Naughty or nice? Santas take over for annual 'SantaCon'
More santacon
SOCIETY
Tree service leaves homeowner out on a limb
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
3 primo reggae events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
More Society
Top Stories
Baby found dead in Midtown hotel; 2 women in custody
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
HRA officers in viral arrest say mom was abusive, bit officer
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
Show More
NYC Prada pulls display after accusations of blackface imagery
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
'Young miracle:' Baby recovers from Ebola in Congo outbreak
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
More News