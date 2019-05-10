Society

Bill advancing in Connecticut would allow self-serving alcohol machines

Next month, the Connecticut State Senate will vote on the bill passed by The House that would allow self-serve beer and wine machines in Connecticut bars and restaurants.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Soon if you belly up to the bar in Connecticut, it may be a machine pouring your drink instead of a human.

The state's House of Representatives has passed a bill that would allow self-serve beer and wine machines at bars and restaurants.

Patrons 21 or older would have to show a valid ID and get a payment card.

They could then self pour 32 ounces of beer or cider, or ten ounces of wine.

If a customer wants more, they need to reload the payment card.

Of course many bartenders are nervous about their jobs.

"These bartenders mean so much to me and they're like family. For me to say 'I have a new box see you later', that would never happen here," said the owner of JP Dempsey's, Dennis Beaulieu.

Connecticut's State Senate will vote on the bill next month.

40 other states have already passed law allowing alcohol machines.

