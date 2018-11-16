EYEWITNESS NEWS 50

Bill Beutel's final thoughts - three days after the 9/11 attacks

Bill Beutel's final thoughts, three days after the 9/11 terror attacks.

societyeyewitness news 50september 11september 11th
