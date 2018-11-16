Personalize your weather by entering a location.
EYEWITNESS NEWS 50
Bill Beutel's final thoughts - three days after the 9/11 attacks
Bill Beutel's final thoughts, three days after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Friday, November 16, 2018 07:02PM
society
eyewitness news 50
september 11
september 11th
