Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Knicks agree to trade sending All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
VOTE: Do you prefer to be freezing or sweating?
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Bill Ritter on WABC's Be Kind campaign
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5115194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Bill talks about starting a conversation around kindness.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Related Topics:
society
be kind
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Firefighter's kids who pitched his invention on 'Shark Tank' donate to FDNY charity
2 NY businesses go packaging-free in effort to reduce waste
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
Water main break floods UWS intersection
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people
Show More
Knicks agree to trade sending All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
More News