Society

Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' to fly to the moon with him

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.

According to Forbes, Yusaku Maezawa is the head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion.

He has already paid to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

Now he hopes his new love will go to the moon with him.

But there's an application process, the deadline is Friday, January 17th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelon muskjapanspace
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Man desecrates altar during mass
Staten Island grandmother fights off home invader
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
Show More
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
NJ woman charged with murder in nail-clipper stabbing death
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News