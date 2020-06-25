Society

Birthday parade for 97-year-old WWII veteran in NJ

By Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A lot of cars honked their horns in New Jersey for a special celebration.

Cars lined up and drove by with balloons and messages for 97-year-old Harry Chakmakian.


His friends and family did a drive-by celebration in Englewood Cliffs to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday.

The World War II veteran seemed to enjoy every moment of it, waving to people as they drove by.

"I heard fire engines, and then the fire engines stopped, and then my daughter told me to come out by the driveway and I saw all the cars," he said. "I'm so excited it's unexplainable. And if I didn't take so many heart pills, I might have a heart attack."


Chakmakian says he told all his friends he wants to see them again when he turns 100.

