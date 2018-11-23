Black Friday shoppers on LI brave frigid temps for good deals

Black Friday shoppers on Long Island flocked to two of the island's outlet malls to capitalize on the best deals of the holiday shopping season.At the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, it was the first Black Friday shopping experience for 16-year-old Stephanie Ramirez of Flushing. She stayed up all night. Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne caught up with her around 5 a.m."It was pretty good honestly. It was definitely worth it. I'm kind of excited right now," Ramirez said.Temperatures overnight dropped into the teens, but that did not stop people from bundling up and walking around the outdoor mall.Kristian Bolton, of Jamaica, said the adrenaline from shopping was helping her stay warm."Then you see the deals and you're like, 'Oh, I'm good,' I'm going to start moving around and before you get out there you bundle up again," she said.Bolton was shopping with Xzavier Vozo of Springfield Gardens."I got some things for myself, and I have a son, so I decided to get my son some things too," he said.Meanwhile, crowds packed into the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead as well overnight. Suffolk Police had officers dealing with crowd and traffic control.The outlets stay open until 10 p.m. Friday.----------