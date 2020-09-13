Black Lives Matter protest shuts down upper level of GWB

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Black Lives Matter protest shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday.Demonstrators were on the roadway, making it impossible for any trucks or cars to pass. This happened around 8 p.m., lasting for about an hour.Police say demonstrators converged on the bridge from both New York and New Jersey.----------The bridge's lower level was not impacted.Police say the group later moved to the 34th Precinct where there were clashes with officers.