NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Black Lives Matter protest shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday.
Demonstrators were on the roadway, making it impossible for any trucks or cars to pass. This happened around 8 p.m., lasting for about an hour.
ALSO READ | Black Lives Matter protesters get help from students at home during pandemic
Police say demonstrators converged on the bridge from both New York and New Jersey.
ALSO READ | Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
The bridge's lower level was not impacted.
Police say the group later moved to the 34th Precinct where there were clashes with officers.
Black Lives Matter protest shuts down upper level of GWB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News