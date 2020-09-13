Society

Black Lives Matter protest shuts down upper level of GWB

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Black Lives Matter protest shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday.

Demonstrators were on the roadway, making it impossible for any trucks or cars to pass. This happened around 8 p.m., lasting for about an hour.

ALSO READ | Black Lives Matter protesters get help from students at home during pandemic

Police say demonstrators converged on the bridge from both New York and New Jersey.

ALSO READ | Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

The bridge's lower level was not impacted.
Police say the group later moved to the 34th Precinct where there were clashes with officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityblack lives matterprotesttrafficgeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating separate deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win U.S. Open championship win
LI 9/11 march held despite village's ban on parades
NJ welcomes massive container ship
Show More
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
Pay up! Toll hikes take effect on NJ's 3 major highways
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
More TOP STORIES News