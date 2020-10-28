Society

Boo! Show off your Halloween costumes!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Halloween may look a little different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean there isn't reason to celebrate the beloved holiday.

The CDC has officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020, saying "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses."

But there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween that don't involve trick-or-treating.

From cemeteries to corn mazes and even the New York Botanical Gardens, there are several safe options for friends and families to visit together.

But what else are we forgetting?

We want to hear from you on your best pandemic Halloween activities. We also want to see your costumes and recipes -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.

Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:



