Society

Man honored for hugging Amber Guyger, cop who killed his brother Botham Jean in his own apartment

DALLAS, Texas -- In October, the world watched in awe as Brandt Jean asked a courtroom judge if he could hug former police officer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced for killing his brother Botham Jean, and now Brandt is being honored for this stunning display of grace.

The Institute of Law Enforcement gave 18-year-old Brandt its "Ethical Courage Award," an honor normally reserved for police officers.

"I'm truly grateful for this award, and I hope that others can see the light in what I did," Brandt said.

In front of the organization, Brandt used his spotlight to address the treatment of black men at the hands of police.

"I want you all to know that I am not a threat, that young black males are not inherently dangerous or criminal," he said.

After Guyger received her 10-year prison sentence, Brandt said in a victim impact statement that he didn't want her to go to jail and advised her to devote her life to Christ. The two were then allowed to embrace in front of the courtroom as former Dallas police officer sobbed.

EMBED More News Videos

In stunning moment, Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother's murder.



Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his apartment last year. The 31-year-old said she mistook Jean's home for her own and thought the 26-year-old was an intruder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexaspolice shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Thousands remain without power after Tri-State snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test
Dead neighbor meter mix-up leads to $4,000 electric bill
Street closures for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around
4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in house fire on LI
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
More TOP STORIES News