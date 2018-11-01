SOCIETY

Texas boy, accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Aubrey Fontenot sat down and had a heart to heart conversation with his son's bully to learn why he was lashing out.

HOUSTON, Texas --
An unexpected friendship has blossomed between a boy and his accused bully after the victim's father stepped in to help.

Aubrey Fontenot said his 8-year-old son Jordan was getting bullied at school, but that the school did not do much to help.

So he sat down and had a heart-to-heart conversation with the accused bully, named Tamarian.

Taking matters into his own hands -- and with permission -- he talked to the bully and learned the reasons why he was lashing out.

"I came with the energy that he was ready to receive," Fontenot said. "Because a lot of times, just because you want to talk to me doesn't mean I want to talk to you. But I think he just wanted, he was ready to talk to me. He knew that I cared. He saw it in my eyes."

After their talk, Fontenot took Tamarian on a shopping trip.

To his surprise, Tamarian and his son are now friends.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybullyingschoolsanti-bullyingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
More Society
Top Stories
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
NYPD: Homeless man stabbed outside Manhattan soup kitchen
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Show More
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
1-year-old baby pinned, among 4 hurt when car jumps curb
Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer
Video: Queens man accuses NYPD of excessive force
4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island
More News