An unexpected friendship has blossomed between a boy and his accused bully after the victim's father stepped in to help.Aubrey Fontenot said his 8-year-old son Jordan was getting bullied at school, but that the school did not do much to help.So he sat down and had a heart-to-heart conversation with the accused bully, named Tamarian.Taking matters into his own hands -- and with permission -- he talked to the bully and learned the reasons why he was lashing out."I came with the energy that he was ready to receive," Fontenot said. "Because a lot of times, just because you want to talk to me doesn't mean I want to talk to you. But I think he just wanted, he was ready to talk to me. He knew that I cared. He saw it in my eyes."After their talk, Fontenot took Tamarian on a shopping trip.To his surprise, Tamarian and his son are now friends.