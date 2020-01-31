Society

9-year-old boy performs life-saving maneuver on younger cousin choking on Life Saver

TENNESSEE (WABC) -- A 9-year-old boy from Tennessee became a life-saver after dislodging a Life Saver candy from his little cousin's throat.

Timothy Prather came to the aid of his 3-year-old cousin, Conner Harmon, when he noticed Conner was choking on a Life Saver.

Prather quickly jumped into action to save his younger cousin by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

"Our momma had him upside down and our poppa was patting his back," Prather said. "That's how I knew something was wrong. So I took him and started pushing on his stomach."

After a few moments, the Life Saver candy was dislodged from Conner's throat.

"I just felt happy that he's alive," Prather said.

Prather said he credits a poster illustrating how to perform the Heimlich maneuver as the source of his heroic actions.

That poster has been hanging in the lunchroom at Prather's elementary school, Ramer Elementary, for 14 years.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseehealthchildrenu.s. & worldchoking
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Westchester County
Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in NYC robbery
Groundhog Day: Whether we'll see early spring or long winter
Show More
Large Trump banner outside LI ice cream shop sparks controversy
Cyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brooklyn
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
Trump trial could end soon; Dems fail to win support
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
More TOP STORIES News