Society

VIDEO: Trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with his own sweets

GAMBRILLS, MD -- A young boy's generous act of kindness while trick-or-treating will melt your heart.

Leslie and Kevin Hodges live in Gambrills, Maryland. They set a bowl of candy outside their home for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

However, at some point during the night, the bowl went empty.

Surveillance video shows a young boy walk up to the bowl. For a moment he seems sad that the bowl is empty, but then he realizes an even younger girl is approaching the house to trick-or-treat.

He acts fast -- reaching into his own bag of candy, he pulls out a handful of sweets and puts them in the bowl to keep the approaching girl from missing out on the Halloween fun.

"This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world," Leslie Hodges wrote on Facebook. "What a selfless act from this little guy!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarylandhalloweentrick or treatcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
Show More
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
New picture of person-of-interest in Massapequa Park shooting
Man caught on camera wheeling electronics away in suitcase
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
More TOP STORIES News