New York, NY -- Dealing with breast cancer can be stressful and life-altering, which means having a support system is important.
The Sister's Network of Essex County, Inc. is a community-based non-profit whose membership is primarily African-American women who are breast cancer survivors.
They are committed to increasing awareness of the devastating impact that breast cancer has on communities of color.
Breast cancer survivors from New Jersey assemble local support group
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News