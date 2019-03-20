Society

Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes

The bride's terminally ill mother bought the shoes and requested a secret message written on their soles as a memento.

A bride in the United Kingdom received a sentimental gift ahead of her wedding - a secret message from her late mother inscribed on custom-made pink suede heels.

According to the shoes' designer, Lace and Love, the bride's terminally ill mother bought the shoes and requested the message written on their soles as a memento. Sadly, she died before they were finished.

"Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you," the message in gold script said. "Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, Mum."

"We sent them out last week and I had a very emotional phone call when the client received her shoes," Lace and Love's director said in a post on Facebook.

