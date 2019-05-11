Society

Bride angry after guest loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding

EMBED <>More Videos

Bride angry after guests loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2019.

Most of us wouldn't think twice about slipping a piece of cake into a napkin for later at a wedding, but would you feel the same about someone who loaded up 10 Tupperware containers?

That is the scenario one woman from western Pennsylvania had to deal with at her recent wedding.

In the wildly popular Facebook group, "That's It I'm Wedding Shaming", the newlywed wrote that her dad's friend asked if he could bring his daughter and her husband to their small wedding.

She agreed, only to discover later that the guest brought seven containers to take dinner home and three containers for dessert, plus she swiped a few floral centerpieces.

The bride made sure to point out the woman was not struggling financially, and instead wanted to bring things back for other family members.

Though most comments were of the horrified variety, some maintained it wasn't a big deal, saying any additional food would have been wasted anyway.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfoodwedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Daycare teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers
Waiter returns large check mistakenly left behind by woman who stiffed him for tip
Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS concert
Man found fatally shot in head in the Bronx
Vigil marks first anniversary of double murder in Brooklyn
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Show More
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Woman who had eye gouged in NYPD arrest wants charges dropped
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
LIRR railworkers refusing OT shifts in unsanctioned job action
Police: Man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God'
More TOP STORIES News