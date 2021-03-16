Prince Philip, 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, leaves hospital after heart surgery

LONDON -- Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has left the hospital following "a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition."Prince Philip had the surgery at St. Bartholomew's Hospital."His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for a number of days,'' the palace said in a statement earlier this month.Philip had been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. Then, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's.Philip's illness was not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the monarch received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, Philip had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.