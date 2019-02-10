SOCIETY

Bronx Borough President wants father to apologize for homophobic remarks

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. called for an apology from his father.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says his father, a City Councilman, needs to apologize for anti-gay comments.

Ruben Diaz Sr. told a radio program that the City Council is "controlled by the homosexual community."

He also made a remark about Council Speaker Corey Johnson being married to another man. Johnson is openly gay, but single.

Johnson also demanded an apology, issuing a statement saying the comments have no place in New York City.

Ruben Diaz Jr. called for his father's apology Saturday afternoon in a tweet, writing that "NYC is a place where we celebrate diversity and inclusivity."



Diaz Sr. is a Pentecostal minister.

In a Spanish-language radio program, Diaz, who opposes same-sex marriage, said the homosexual community controls most of the 51 council members.

The councilman did later tweet that he "misspoke" by referring to Johnson as being married. "He still single," Diaz Sr. wrote.

He also tweeted a question on Saturday: "What's homophobic about saying that the gay community controls the nyc city council? (sic) I'm giving them credit for the power and influence they have."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

