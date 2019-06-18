Destination Tomorrow provides food, shelter and safety for LGBTQ community in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- 1.6 million young people are homeless in the United States every year... 40% of them identify as LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer).
"I was living in the streets out here in the Bronx - I was kicked out of my family house in the Bronx because I was gay," said client Sasha Washington.
Destination Tomorrow believes that these young people deserve a space to grow, learn and flourish.
"I feel like a lot of us were in hiding and there was no way in a million years that people would be able to freely celebrate Pride, especially in the Bronx," said Mike Allen, Communications Manager of Destination Tomorrow.
Sean Coleman, Executive Director, started Destination Tomorrow in 2009 and the agency is located in the South Bronx.
"When I came to New York, I navigated my way through the shelter system a little bit and being here at Destination Tomorrow - they helped me come out of my shell - because I was in a big depression when I came here," said client Alisha King.
Destination Tomorrow provides services to and for the LGBTQ community because they believe that no one should have to leave their neighborhood to access LGBTQ specific services.
"Destination Tomorrow has taken me out of the streets and basically saved my life," said Jahaira Gonzalez, Director of Outreach and Engagement.
Destination Tomorrow has comprehensive programs and services both in-house and referral based. Services include a GED Program, healthcare, career readiness, support programs, housing, meals, and more.
"Come here for the non-judgemental, non-shaded space," said King. Everyone is welcome at the center - not just LGBTQ community members - regardless of your sexual identity or gender expression.
"Tomorrow is never promised, to any of us. So every second, every moment - be proud of who you are. Take pride of who you are and what you're about," said Washington.
