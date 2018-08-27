SOCIETY

Nearly 40 staffers at NYCHA complex in Bronx reassigned after allegations of misconduct

Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) --
There has been a major shakeup at a New York City public housing building in the Bronx.

Dozens of staffers at the Throggs Neck Houses have been reassigned after an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The overhaul involved nearly 40 people being reassigned to other NYCHA properties throughout the city after tips about inappropriate behavior came pouring into investigators earlier this month.

We spoke with the tenant council president there who claims those former staff members were suddenly transferred because of sexual misconduct.

NYCHA confirmed on Monday several new faces would now be seen around the Throggs Neck Houses campus as part of a top-to-bottom evaluation and effort to reorganize staff to better serve the needs of residents.

A NYCHA spokesperson says the housing authority has had longstanding concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck and those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff were reassigned.

NYCHA declined to elaborate more on the type of misconduct those employees were accused of, but tenant council president Monique Johnson says employees were allegedly engaging in sexual acts on the property.

"On the grounds, off the grounds, around the grounds, yes on more than one occasion yes, and it's been going on for months," said Johnson.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Investigation says when they first learned about these allegations they immediately reached out to NYCHA to take action.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNYCHAhousingThroggs NeckBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Top 5 stories you need to know for Monday
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
NJ teen among victims in FL Madden tournament shooting
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Stray bullet hits vintage car at Long Island auto show
Woman says Lyft driver tried taking her in opposite direction
Show More
Tunnel alert systems being repaired after 7OYS investigation
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Dispute between coworkers leads to slashing in Chelsea
LI school struck by lightning may not be ready until March
3 DEP trucks, backhoe set on fire in Lower Manhattan
More News