There has been a major shakeup at a New York City public housing building in the Bronx.Dozens of staffers at the Throggs Neck Houses have been reassigned after an investigation into alleged misconduct.The overhaul involved nearly 40 people being reassigned to other NYCHA properties throughout the city after tips about inappropriate behavior came pouring into investigators earlier this month.We spoke with the tenant council president there who claims those former staff members were suddenly transferred because of sexual misconduct.NYCHA confirmed on Monday several new faces would now be seen around the Throggs Neck Houses campus as part of a top-to-bottom evaluation and effort to reorganize staff to better serve the needs of residents.A NYCHA spokesperson says the housing authority has had longstanding concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck and those concerns, coupled with troubling allegations of misconduct, are why the staff were reassigned.NYCHA declined to elaborate more on the type of misconduct those employees were accused of, but tenant council president Monique Johnson says employees were allegedly engaging in sexual acts on the property."On the grounds, off the grounds, around the grounds, yes on more than one occasion yes, and it's been going on for months," said Johnson.A spokesperson for the city's Department of Investigation says when they first learned about these allegations they immediately reached out to NYCHA to take action.----------