Bronx students inspire their school to 'Be Kind' during daily announcements

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Students at an elementary school in the Bronx had a special message for their school during their morning announcements.
When Assistant Principal Kirk of Community School 134 asked a group of five students, "If you could be anything in the world, always be...", the kids enthusiastically responded, "Kind!"
This is always part of the daily announcements at the school.
The assistant principal leads the students by having them give "shout-outs" or "kind" messages to the staff every morning.
WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign is an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
