Bronx students learn kindness through ballroom dancing

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Young kids at a school in the Bronx are learning to be kind and courteous while working with a partner to learn ballroom dancing.

Ballroom Basix is a nonprofit dance program that works with NYC schools and gives kids etiquette instruction.

Kids at the ICAHN Charter School have been learning manners, how to shake hands, "please and thank you," plus respect for oneself and others.

There was a big dance party Wednesday to show off the 3rd and 4th graders' skills.

The kids' self-confidence soared and they had a great time. They have learned tango, merengue, salsa and other dances.

Ballroom Basix is run by Sidney Grant, who goes by Dr. Dance.

He started the program in one school in Harlem 11 years ago and since then has expanded to 80 schools.

Students learn to interact, make eye contact, introduce themselves and the more they use their manners outside the classroom, the more they gain self-confidence.

To reach out or learn more, go to info@ballroombasix.org.

