Brooklyn art gallery feautres collection of biblically inspired artwork

New York, NY -- Richard Beaver's studio, a leading house of art in the Bedford-Stuyvesant community for over 10 years, has displayed a variety of up and coming and established urban contemporary artists of color.In addition, Richard & his wife host quarterly art workshops for children in the community, and support local small businesses and entrepreneurs when they can. Richard is a prominent figure on the national art fair scene.He appeared alongside Genesis Tramaine on Here and Now to discuss the importance of investing in African-American Art and Genesis Tramaine's show Hebrew Boys: Portals of Faith.Genesis Tramaine's work focuses on the shape and definition of the American Black Face. Exaggerated features capture the spirited emotions of the untapped, underrepresented soul of Black people through a mixture of collage, acrylic, and oil-based paintings.Genesis earned her M.S from Pace University and B.S from Utica College of Syracuse University. Tramaine is represented by Richard Beavers Gallery and has exhibited nationally and internationally, including exhibitions at Richard Beavers Gallery, Scope Miami, LA Art Show, and MoCADA Museum among others.