Society

Brooklyn Borough President launches "Know Your Rights" program in response to brawl between students and law enforcement

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
NJ construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls
Show More
Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in U.S. illegally
Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga
Lindsay Lohan's mom appears in LI court for 2nd DWI charge
Russia's PM resigns after Putin suggest constitutional shakeup
More TOP STORIES News