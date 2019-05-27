Society

150th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, one of oldest in country, features moving 'Field of Flags' ceremony

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Hundreds lined Third Avenue in Brooklyn for what is one of the oldest Memorial Day parades in the country.

Parade goer Ellie Draper Flory and her family traveled from Virginia to be in attendance.

"I had a brother, who was a navy pilot, who was killed," she said. "And a dad who was in the Army and Air Force in World War II, so it hits home for me."

People from every generation who have lost dear friends and returned home with others who will never be the same attended the parade in Bay Ridge.

Veteran Steve Savarese served in Vietnam and Desert Storm.

"It's awesome we celebrate the holiday, but we also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

Marchers are directed to a ceremony during the parade that involves 348 flags called "Field of Flags" -- every one represents a solider from New York who has died since September 11.

Organizer Charles Gili and his family created the moving tribute back in 2007 for people like Patchogue native and Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

Gili's family also runs the US Hockey Players Support Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that raise money for gold star families.

"Memorial Day should be every day in my opinion," Gili said. "We have a lot to be thankful for. The sacrifice these men and women make is staggering when you think about it."
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklynbay ridgenew york cityparademilitarymemorial day
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle hits pedestrians on Long Island; at least 3 hurt
Concerns drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from NY prison
Bees swarm planter in Lower Manhattan
Memorial Day ceremony held at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
NJ family hit by suspected drunk driver on trip to Niagara Falls
Bill Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia
Show More
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Clintons, Cuomo take part in Memorial Day Parade in Chappaqua
Picture perfect Memorial Day weekend at area beaches
AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
More TOP STORIES News