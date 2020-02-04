Brooklyn mural honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There's a new tribute in Downtown Brooklyn to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.Just steps away from the Barclays Center, a mural is in the works on Flatbush Avenue.Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the piece since Friday.The mural shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.----------