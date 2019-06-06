Brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo graduates, will wear sister's badge number

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The brother of murdered Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo graduated the FDNY EMS Academy Thursday.
Joel Rosado will be assigned to his sister's former station and will wear her badge number.
Rosado was already an emergency medical technician when Arroyo was killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2017.
Now, the 32-year-old Rosado will be assigned to EMS Station 26 in the Bronx, where Arroyo worked.
"Joel will not only wear Yadira's badge number, he will also carry her legacy of service, compassion, professionalism, and bravery with him on every call," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "We are incredibly proud of him."
The department graduated 173 new probationary EMTs and 60 new paramedics, as well as promoted 37 lieutenants, 3 deputy chiefs, 2 division chiefs and 3 deputy assistant chiefs.
"These new FDNY paramedics and EMTs will join the ranks of those already responding to thousands of medical emergencies across all five boroughs, bringing the skills and medical training needed to save a New Yorker's life," Nigro said. "The graduates will be led by our newly promoted officers, who will continue to provide the outstanding level of care that is a hallmark of the department."
During their time at the FDNY EMS Academy, paramedics were trained in FDNY operations and procedures, and in all aspects of their job as paramedics and Advanced Life Support providers, the highest level of pre-hospital care.
These paramedics were thoroughly trained in anatomy and physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology, as well as many critical lifesaving skills, including intravenous therapy and medication administration, EKG monitoring and cardiac rhythm interpretation, and advanced airway management.
During their time at the FDNY EMS Academy, EMTs were trained in FDNY operations and procedures including CPR, patient medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, management of hypotension and fractures, and spinal immobilization and emergency childbirth, and emergency vehicle operation.
The new graduates will be assigned to various units throughout the city.
