Brother of Bronx EMT killed graduates FDNY EMS academy, assigned to sister's station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The brother of murdered Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo will be graduating the FDNY EMS academy Thursday.He will be assigned to his sister's former station.Joel Rosado was already an emergency medical technician when Arroyo was killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2017.The 32-year-old Rosado will be assigned to EMS Station 26 in the Bronx, where Arroyo worked."Joel will not only wear Yadira's badge number, he will also carry her legacy of service, compassion, professionalism, and bravery with him on every call," said FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro. "We are incredibly proud of him."The Department will graduate 173 new Probationary Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT's), and 60 new Paramedics; and promote 37 lieutenants, 3 deputy chiefs, 2 division chiefs and 3 deputy assistant chiefs.----------