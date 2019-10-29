Society

Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas -- Remember the man who opted to save his two beers than to catch a World Series homer during Game 5? You may want to keep an eye out for him since he will be in Houston on Tuesday for Game 6.

The funny moment happened Sunday, during Game 5 when Astros' Yordan Alvarez hit a 2-home run during the second inning. The ball went flying out into the stands where it hit the Washington Nationals fan who had his hands full with the two cans of Bud Light.

The moment spread like fire over social media and it did not take long before the beer company posted about it.

"This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light said in a tweet.



They were able to reach him soon, and by Monday they posted an update, "Update: We are in contact with our hero. He's wearing this beauty to Game 6."



The Bud Light "hero" will be sporting a t-shirt that features an image of him taking that homer, with the words, "Always Save the Beers."

The game is set for 7:07 p.m., and Astros ace Justin Verlander will be on the mound.

With the Astros leading the series 3-2, this could be the game that seals Houston's second World Series title in just three seasons.

More TOP STORIES News