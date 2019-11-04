Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees involved in alleged racist incident at Illinois restaurant

NAPERVILLE, Illinois -- Some employees of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville have been fired for an alleged incident of racism against a group of black customers.The customers said their group was asked to move because another customer did not want to sit by black people. The racist incident reportedly happened at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street, east of Route 59.Back in October, a group of customers celebrating a birthday party said they were asked to move to another table because of their skin color. The customers said it started when a host approached them and asked about their ethnicity.Once seated, Justin Vahl said the group of adults and kids were then asked to move tables because a customer sitting nearby said he did not want to sit near black people.Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, said he's multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant and alerted upper management.Buffalo Wild Wings said they fired a service manager and a shift manager as a result of the incident. In a statement, the company said, "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved, Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says the alleged behavior that took place in his city is unacceptable."I think that it would be naive to think that it does not happen," Mayor Chirico said. "We know that people are out there with racist views and it is unfortunate."Mayor Chirico said the restaurant made the right move in firing the employees. He knows Naperville can do better."That is unacceptable to not have someone in there who is trained and understands how to treat people properly," he said.The customer who made the complaint is in contact with his legal team.The DuPage NAACP will also look into the incident.----------