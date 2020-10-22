our america living while black

McKissacks: Building on a 5-generation legacy of Black architectural achievement

By Tracey Washington Bagley
The McKissacks are historic trailblazers, helping to build America starting in 1790, when the family's legacy of construction began with an enslaved Ashanti ancestor, Moses, who learned bricklaying.

The family business -- architecture, design and construction -- formally began in 1905, and the organization is now run by twin sisters Cheryl McKissack Daniel and Deryl McKissack.

Indeed, McKissack & McKisack is the nation's oldest black owned design and construction firm.

"Our history dates back five generations," said Cheryl McKissack Daniel, president and chief executive officer. "So I am fifth generation in our business. Right now, one of the most exciting projects that we are working on is the JFK Airport. We are also at the World Trade Center as a subconsultant, Harlem Hospital, Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, Pier 42. We're part of the Studio Museum. Deryl is the architect of record for the (Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial). That is just mind-boggling. "

Said Deryl McKissack, president and chief executive officer: "For a firm like ours to be the designers and construction managers, lead design builders on a project like this is really what Dr. King stood for."

For the full story, watch our video profile of the McKissacks.

This story is part of ABC Owned Stations' series, "Our America: Living While Black." More HERE.
OUR AMERICA LIVING WHILE BLACK
Our America Will Be...
Our America: Living While Black
