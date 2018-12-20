MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WABC) --A bus driver's touching act of kindness is going viral during this holiday season.
The driver, Beau Wilhelm, spotted a woman in a motorized wheelchair struggling to get through snow-covered streets in Milwaukee.
So he stopped the bus and offered her a ride.
She gratefully accepted, so Wilhelm went outside to help her up the ramp and onto the bus.
And after driving the woman close to her home, the driver pulled over and helped her get on her way.
