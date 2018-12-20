SOCIETY

Bus driver offers ride to woman in wheelchair struggling through snow

EMBED </>More Videos

A bus driver in Milwaukee stopped to give a ride to a woman in a wheelchair.

Eyewitness News
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WABC) --
A bus driver's touching act of kindness is going viral during this holiday season.

The driver, Beau Wilhelm, spotted a woman in a motorized wheelchair struggling to get through snow-covered streets in Milwaukee.

So he stopped the bus and offered her a ride.

She gratefully accepted, so Wilhelm went outside to help her up the ramp and onto the bus.

And after driving the woman close to her home, the driver pulled over and helped her get on her way.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybus driveracts of kindness
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
3 choice film and entertainment events in New York City this weekend
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
LI hockey game raises money in honor of teen battling cancer
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
New Jersey gas station clerk killed during robbery
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Show More
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
New NYC storm plan after November snow that caused chaos
Search on for police impersonators who robbed man in Brooklyn
DA: LaGuardia worker used phone to record woman in bathroom
More News