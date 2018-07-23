SOCIETY

Business booming for 12-year-old lawn mower in Ohio after police called

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid reported to police for mowing lawn (KTRK)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WABC) --
A lot has changed since neighbors called police on 12-year-old Reggie Fields for accidentally cutting their grass, WEWS-TV reports.

"They said I was cutting their grass," he said. "I didn't know it."

In June, the neighbor told authorities that the boy had cut a portion of his or her property and was in the yard. Fields said after the incident that he became discouraged, but things have changed in the weeks since.

"I haven't got this much support in a long time," he said.

Reggie has received support from people all across the globe, but it was a little overwhelming at first.

"I cried the first day," he said.

He's received lawn equipment, business cards, promotional materials, donations, T-shirts and more -- and his business is booming.

Outside of her regular work, Reggie's mom is now taking him to jobs all over the area.

"I'm like his mom secretary," Brandy Fields said. "A momatary."

She said the family plans to put at least half of the money earned, as well as donations, away for college.

When asked what he wants to study in college, Reggie said, "Business. All business."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawnmowerchildrensmall businesscollegeu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News