5 Cadets with special needs graduate from police training in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five cadets with special needs graduated from a 16-week law enforcement training program with police departments in New Jersey.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni presided over the event Wednesday morning at the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office in Freehold.

The young men are part of the Growth Through Opportunity Program that teams up people with special needs with different police departments in Monmouth County.

The five graduates are Nicholas Vales with the Eatontown Police Department; Travis White with the Holmdel Township Police Department; Matthew Zehl with the Marlboro Township Police Department; Alexander Vasquez with the MCPO; and Ivan Aguire with the Red Bank Police Department.

A new group of candidates will begin the program in the spring and a sixth law enforcement agency will be participating.

