Coronavirus

English cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing food, coffee from safe distance

PORTCHESTER, England -- A restaurant server in the U.K. is giving a hilarious demonstration on how to serve customers their food while keeping a safe distance.

Salt Café in England shared a funny video on its Facebook page, along with a message, "training for reopening #stayalert".

In the video the waitress throws a cappuccino and brownie to another member of staff, who poses as a customer.

Needless to say, Café Salt is still tweaking their table service strategy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoffeecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Number of critically ill and ICU patients falls below 1,000 in NJ
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
ABC News announces coverage devoted to race, class during coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Show More
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; 105 deaths reported
NJ: Number of critically ill and ICU patients falls below 1,000
More TOP STORIES News