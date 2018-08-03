SOCIETY

Co-workers in California office pool win $543M Mega Millions prize

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

SACRAMENTO, California --
One group of co-workers from Santa Clara County have become instant millionaires after claiming the Mega Millions winning prize worth $543 million.

Eleven people who work in the financial industry are taking home the winnings. Roland Reyes, one of the 11 people claiming the prize, says the group played on a whim when they learned how big the jackpot had grown, and pitched in $2 each.

They showed up to claim the prize the day after the July 24 drawing when their ticket matched the numbers 19-2-4-1-29 and the Mega number 20.

The players range ages from 21 to 60, and they say they will continue working despite their new fortune.

"We want to keep our jobs," Reyes said in a statement. "We love that company. We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

Officials say the $543 million prize is the largest ever won on a single California Lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymoneyofficeu.s. & worldmega millionsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
More Society
Top Stories
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Highly regarded teacher fatally shot in East Orange
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Woman injured when plane backs into truck at Newark
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Show More
Family of man shot by off-duty NYPD sergeant speaks out
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Officer shot in Colorado originally from Long Island
One Long Island school district named best in US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More News